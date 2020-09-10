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SIXTH SENSE - CLOUD CLOAKED MACHINERY OR SUN SIMULATOR PLASMA ANTENNA?
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113 views • September 10, 2020
MUSIC: Drums Origin - Frumpet Stepper
https://soundcloud.com/fokuzrecordings
This is actual footage of a Trump visit, I will add links to the original source shortly, just getting this out there asap.
https://soundcloud.com/fokuzrecordings
This is actual footage of a Trump visit, I will add links to the original source shortly, just getting this out there asap.
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