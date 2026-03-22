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Nature's Place Podcast - no.1
In this video, I introduce myself and explain the intent behind the Nature's Place Fellowship. I bring up some of the basic knowledge we will be discussing and give a big picture take on what Nature's Place is all about. This is the first of a series of podcast in which I will dive deeper and deeper into the knowledge outlined on the naturesplace.ca website. please make sure to visit us at www.https://naturesplace.ca. We are loading the website with new resources regularly. there is a Wellness Self assessment tool available for free for a limited time, and much more...