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The Amazing New Impenitent Heart Definition by False Prophet Rg Stair
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0 view • April 23, 2021
ust like Ole false brother Stair had Proclaimed ` what makes a man a False Prophet is Someone Saying Things Contrary to what God Says and bro stair was a Living Epistle known and read of all who Discern the Truth !!!
Malachi 3:18 Then shall ye return, and discern between the righteous and the wicked, between him that serveth God and him that serveth him not.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://rgstair.com/
Malachi 3:18 Then shall ye return, and discern between the righteous and the wicked, between him that serveth God and him that serveth him not.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://rgstair.com/
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