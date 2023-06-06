Drone view - The coastal areas of Kherson continue to be flooded

Also adding this:

“150 tons of engine oil got into the Dnipro due to the explosion of the hydroelectric power station,” - Office of the President of Ukraine.

At the meeting, the National Security and Defense Council also warned that there is a risk of further leakage of more than 300 tons of oil into the river.

And this:

Ukraine has denied and of course as usual blame Russia.

NATO secretary general and UK Foreign Secretary as per tradition blame Russia for Kakhovka dam incident…







