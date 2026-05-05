The Controlled Demolition and the Siren Song of Universal Basic Income, an interview with Gregory Mannarino

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What if the system isn’t failing—but being reset? As pressure builds, a new promise emerges: guaranteed income, security, stability. Sounds comforting. But dependence can come at a cost. When people trade independence for certainty, control becomes easier to centralize and harder to escape.
#UBI #EconomicShift #Control #FutureEconomy #Awareness #BigPicture
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