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The Controlled Demolition and the Siren Song of Universal Basic Income, an interview with Gregory Mannarino
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What if the system isn’t failing—but being reset? As pressure builds, a new promise emerges: guaranteed income, security, stability. Sounds comforting. But dependence can come at a cost. When people trade independence for certainty, control becomes easier to centralize and harder to escape.


#UBI #EconomicShift #Control #FutureEconomy #Awareness #BigPicture


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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