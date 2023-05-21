Create New Account
Chief Now Running for President, with AOC as VP, Seeks Transition, Image Upgrade
Glove Puppets
Published Yesterday |

The Bureau Chief wishes to be top notch for his Presidential run, and seeks an image upgrade, a transition, from disposable vinyl glove to a more durable green rubber dishwashing glove, a more "presidential" and sexier puppet to attract the masses of voters and garner media attention, to push forth his valuable message.

ciatransitionnazipresidential campaigntransupgradebureau chiefglove puppetimage consultantvinyl gloverubber glove

