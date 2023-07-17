Moscow Hints West Involved in Drone Attack on Crimean Bridge

Ukrainian intelligence agents used drone boats to attack the Kerch Strait Bridge for the second time since the start of the war with Russia. The Kremlin hinted that it believes Western countries were involved in the attack. Russian President Putin said he ordered his country’s military forces to retaliate in an appropriate manner. Doc Burkhart and Eddie Da Cuna are here to discuss today’s world news headline.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Eddie Da Cuna. Airdate 7/17/23





You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf