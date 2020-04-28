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Libya is Winning the War against Turkish Backed Terrorist Forces!!
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69 views • April 28, 2020
General Haftar of the LNA Forces are gain support from the people of Libya as the GNA & other terrorist backed forces by Turkey are losing the War!!
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