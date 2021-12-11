EP 2728-6PM FAUCI IS NOW OPENING THREATENING FORCED VACCINATIONS

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Back in September, White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci threatened that the Biden regime was going to “mandate” everyone take Big Pharma’s experimental shots if the “recalcitrant group” of unvaxxed Americans were not “persuaded” to submit.
“We have a pretty hardcore group of people that we’re trying to persuade them — or mandate them if they’re not persuaded — to get vaccinated,” Fauci said.
Fauci issued similar threats during an interview with MSNBC on Wednesday.
“I would prefer, and we all would prefer that people would be voluntarily getting vaccinated, but if they’re not gonna do that, sometimes you’ve got to do things that are unpopular, but that clearly supersede individual choices and are directed predominantly at the communal good,” Fauci said. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19505
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