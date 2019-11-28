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ΑΡΙΣΤΕΡΑ - ΚΟΜΜΟΥΝΙΣΜΟΣ - ΣΟΣΙΑΛΙΣΜΟΣ : ΝΕΑ ΤΑΞΗ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ.
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186 views • November 28, 2019
ΑΓΑΠΗΤΟΙ ΜΟΥ ΣΥΝΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ. ΑΥΤΟ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΤΟ ΑΠΑΓΟΡΕΥΜΕΝΟ VIDEO MOY ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΑΠΑΡΑΔΕΚΤΟΝ YOUTUBE. ΑΡΙΣΤΕΡΑ - ΚΟΜΜΟΥΝΙΣΜΟΣ - ΣΟΣΙΑΛΙΣΜΟΣ : ΝΕΑ ΤΑΞΗ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ. EΠΑΙΞΑ ΕΓΩ Ο ΙΔΙΟΣ ΣΤΟ ΠΙΑΝΟ ΜΟΥΣΙΚΗΝ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ. ΑΠΟΣΠΑΣΜΑΤΑ ΔΙΚΑ ΜΟΥ ΕΒΑΛΑ ΜΕ ΒΑΣΗ ΤΙΣ ΕΚΠΟΜΠΕΣ ΤΟΥ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΟΥ ΦΟΡΕΩΣ ΕΘΝΕΓΕΡΣΙΑ. ΣΥΓΓΡΑΦΕΑΣ - ΣΤΡΑΤΗΓΟΣ Ε.Α. ΓΕΩΡΓΙΟΣ ΑΫΦΑΝΤΗΣ - ΔΗΜΗΤΡΙΟΣ ΓΕΩΡΓΙΛΑΣ. ΕΥΧΑΡΙΣΤΩ ΠΟΛΥ.
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