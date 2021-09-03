WHAT'S GOING ON IN JAPAN? - QUESTIONS FOR CORBETT

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc078-japan/
It's been a while since Questions For Corbett tackled everyone's burning question: So what's going on in Japan, anyway? From states of emergency to ivermectin to tainted vaccines to boring old Japanese politics, today James gives you the latest updates from the Land of the Rising Sun.