04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】 Ava, a member from the NFSC, said the NFSC base is a sacred place to her. Under Miles Guo’s leadership, every tile, and every detail has special meaning. Ava emphasizes that Miles Guo is leading us to eliminate the evil CCP. She thanks Miles Guo and his family for everything they have done to take down the CCP, and hopes more Chinese people will make the right choice and join the NFSC.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】新中国联邦战友Ava说新中国联邦基是一个神圣的领地。 在文贵先生带领下，每一个瓷砖每一个细节都有特别的意义。 Ava强调文贵先生在带领我们消灭邪恶的中共。她感谢文贵先生和家人为灭共所付出的一切，并且希望更多中国人做出正确选择，加入新中国联邦。 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



