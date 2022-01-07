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MTG and Gaetz Bring Up Fed False Flags During Jan 6th Press Conference
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40 views • January 07, 2022
Congressmen Marjorie Taylor Green and Matt Gaetz bring up several high profile events that were documented to have FBI informants, agents or other government assets that help amplify these events.
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