Why Christians Should Never Rush the Waiting Process in Life - Wendy Pope
Don’t rush the wait, because God has something important to teach you during this season! This is the wise advice Wendy Pope shares while discussing standing in the gap moments of life where we want something so badly, but no answers are coming. Wendy is the the founder and executive director of Word Up Ministries and the author of Wait and See: Finding Peace in God’s Pauses and Plans. She discusses how Christians can wait for God’s plan to unfold in both peace and wisdom by prioritizing an intimate relationship with Him. “Be in His word every single day,” she says. Encourage those around you and exercise patience toward others because God is so graciously patient with us!




TAKEAWAYS


Everything in life is much easier if we would just obey God


We are commanded to wait in the Bible


Love God and love your neighbors with all of your heart, mind, soul and strength


God is preparing work for us that is perfect for us at the perfect time



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

COL1972 (get 10% off with code CCM): https://bit.ly/COLCCM

Wait and See video: https://bit.ly/3XKg387

Wait and See book: https://amzn.to/3BNLmYd


🔗 CONNECT WITH WENDY POPE

Website: https://wendypope.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WendyPopeOfficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wendy_pope/

X: https://x.com/wendybpope

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wendypope


🔗 CONNECT WITH WORD UP MINISTRIES

Website: https://www.wordupministries.org/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
spiritualchristchristiansspiritualitypeacerelationshipstina griffincounter culture mom showwendy pope
