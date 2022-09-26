BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Deep State EXPOSED Trump 'Mar-a-Lago Point Man' on TRUTH of Raid The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 155
High Hopes
High Hopes
3302 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
198 views • September 26, 2022

Glenn Beck


Premiered Sep 24, 2022 Kash Patel has seen the Deep State up close, both from high-ranking positions within the Trump administration and as one of its victims, as he describes in his book, “The Plot Against the King.” But he won’t bend the knee. Instead, as “government gangsters” in the FBI, DOJ, and National Archives sift through the documents taken in the raid on former President Trump’s home, Kash is fighting the Deep State as Trump’s “Mar-a-Lago point man.” He joins the podcast to explain what Americans need to understand most about the fight over Trump’s documents and why he doesn’t believe the Deep State will stop until Trump is on a perp walk …


Sponsors:

If you're one of the millions of Americans who suffer every day from pain, there is hope, and it comes in the form of Relief Factor. If you want a drug-free and natural way to get your life back, go to https://relieffactor.com


If you want socks that’ll keep your feet cool in the summer and warm in the winter – socks made with the latest in wool technology right here in the good old USA — you don’t have to look any further than Grip6. Go to https://grip6.com/Beck


Preborn’s work of saving babies’ lives will continue at an even greater level as it fights Planned Parenthood and defends its centers from the radical hate groups who want nothing more than to shut it down. To donate, dial #250 and say the keyword “BABY” or go to https://preborn.com/GLENN


My Patriot Supply is the nation’s largest preparedness company, with millions of customers. Right now – when things are poised to get so much worse very quickly – they’re offering a 20% discount on their 3-month emergency food kit when you order at preparewithglenn.com.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WFYoq7U0keY


Keywords
trumpcurrent eventspoliticspresidentfbideep statedojdocumentsglenn beckmar-a-lagoraidgovernment gangstersnational archiveskash patelthe plot against the kingpoint man
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Garrison Vance
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

Patrick Lewis
Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Coco Somers
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy