Deep State EXPOSED Trump 'Mar-a-Lago Point Man' on TRUTH of Raid The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 155

Glenn Beck





Premiered Sep 24, 2022 Kash Patel has seen the Deep State up close, both from high-ranking positions within the Trump administration and as one of its victims, as he describes in his book, “The Plot Against the King.” But he won’t bend the knee. Instead, as “government gangsters” in the FBI, DOJ, and National Archives sift through the documents taken in the raid on former President Trump’s home, Kash is fighting the Deep State as Trump’s “Mar-a-Lago point man.” He joins the podcast to explain what Americans need to understand most about the fight over Trump’s documents and why he doesn’t believe the Deep State will stop until Trump is on a perp walk …





Sponsors:

If you're one of the millions of Americans who suffer every day from pain, there is hope, and it comes in the form of Relief Factor. If you want a drug-free and natural way to get your life back, go to https://relieffactor.com





If you want socks that’ll keep your feet cool in the summer and warm in the winter – socks made with the latest in wool technology right here in the good old USA — you don’t have to look any further than Grip6. Go to https://grip6.com/Beck





Preborn’s work of saving babies’ lives will continue at an even greater level as it fights Planned Parenthood and defends its centers from the radical hate groups who want nothing more than to shut it down. To donate, dial #250 and say the keyword “BABY” or go to https://preborn.com/GLENN





My Patriot Supply is the nation’s largest preparedness company, with millions of customers. Right now – when things are poised to get so much worse very quickly – they’re offering a 20% discount on their 3-month emergency food kit when you order at preparewithglenn.com.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WFYoq7U0keY



