© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Silent Thunder Storms becoming Normal, Signs of a Strong Magnetic Shift!!?
Follow
5
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
590 views • February 18, 2020
Around July 2019 is when the world was reporting the most Freakish Thunder & Lightning Storms that wasn't making ANY Sound!! Is this a Sign of a Powerful Magnetic Shift at the poles!!?
#ThunderStorms #SilentLightning #LightningStorms
#ThunderStorms #SilentLightning #LightningStorms
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.