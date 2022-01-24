DC Freedom Mandate March, A march for freedom that goes beyond left and right antivaccine or provaccine

Peter McCullough was one of the frontline doctors who treated patients for COVID-19 and one thing he would always do was to use aggressive therapeutics to fight both the viral replication of the virus was well as the post inflammatory phase of the virus that has resulted in deaths. These brave doctors have been fired from Wikipedia, and today they represent 17,000 professional doctors and they have one ask for you. Today, you will hear the truth. This is a war against repurposed drugs that are safe and effective and that work. We are Americans and we resist tyranny! Enough with the medical tyranny! Live free or Die has never meant more than it does now. We must live free or we will die! Let doctors be doctors, the care of patients should not be dictated by the government, they are interfering with the sacred patient physician relationship. Paul Merrick is saying that he was forced to use remdesivir which can be toxic to patients. Government officials should never tell physicians on how to treat their patients. Paul Merrick is saying that he literally watched his patients die because he was forced to use remdesivir and only remdesivir. Don’t shackle the good doctors’ hands and they will never comply with your silliness. Paul Alexander who was the former HHS for President Trump is saying that vaccine immunity will never ever supersede your natural immunity period. We need to bring this pandemic to a close and declare that it is over. Across the globe, we have still do not have one instance where mass lockdowns and school closures have ever helped. We shifted the morbidity and mortality upon our poorest and eldest citizens, we must never give our politicians the emergency powers ever again! Parents across the world should stand up and say to the pharmaceutical companies, ‘you must remove the liability protection of the vaccines first before we will even consider injecting our children!’ It is time for big pharmaceutical companies to acknowledge that natural immunity is superior! We should have never politicized the response to Sars COVID-19. The science is settled, the vaccines are not working and they are NOT completely safe. These vaccines were designed for the original virus so lets stop arguing about that and lets look forward. We all know that this is true, the vaccines are leaky and they have poor durability and even if everyone was vaccinated, we still wouldn’t have herd immunity. The full nature of the risks remain unknown. If there is risk, there must be choice! Now lets talk about evil, a willingness to deny human dignity is the largest root of all evil. If nothing else, we must nurture and protect our children, it is job #1! Measured IQ have dropped among young children not to mention the physical damage with injecting them with genetic mRNA vaccines IS OCCURRING. Parents! It is your responsibility to take care of them and you will bear the burden of that for the rest of their lives if they are hurt from the vaccine. Only with the passage of time will we know the long term damage. And the Vaccine injured are not fake, here is a former orthopedic surgeon who can no longer perform surgeries due to being vaccine injured. And how come injured Americans from vaccine injuries still have to get their booster shots? And the government still cannot be held liable. This is real, people are being harmed and people are losing their livelihoods and even their lives. Their calls for help are being ignored but their plights are being censored by the big media corporations. Corporations cannot be trusted blindly and yet here we are, corporations are making billions of dollars performing mRNA vaccination tests for their profit all at the expense of the public health. Due to the greed of these corporations and the incompetence of this current administration, this is reality that we are living in. The information we were given was badly badly manipulated. We were never told about the age stratified risk. Heres what the all cause mortality study says in which Pfizer ended prematurely in 6 months, and then after they ended it,they immediately gave the vaccine to the placebo group. Of the 22,000 people in the vaccine group, 21 of them died. Robert Kennedy Jr. is saying some very concerning things about how Bill Gates and others are putting tens of thousands of satellites into the atmosphere that will be able to look at every corner of the earth 24/7. Clearly, their end goal seems to be to enslave us. They have the power to lock us down and they will never relinquish it voluntarily unless we make them let it go.