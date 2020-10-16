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Eliten Taber Momentum - SE NU!
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1 view • October 16, 2020
Danish Crown lukkede 8 august deres slagteri da 150 medarbejdere havde C19. Nu taler de om at svineinfluenza A er ved at bryde ud.
Vil de nu begynde at ramme os på madkæden?
Kan du se der er et mønster i det de har gang i?
Her er den næste virus. Total helgardering fra eliten
https://youtu.be/GbpfgabqaS4
Skøn demo på lørdag, kom og støt
https://fb.me/e/4QsYdDEjI
Støt Landsindsamlingen mod 5 G
https://www.landsindsamlingenmod5g.org/
Vil de nu begynde at ramme os på madkæden?
Kan du se der er et mønster i det de har gang i?
Her er den næste virus. Total helgardering fra eliten
https://youtu.be/GbpfgabqaS4
Skøn demo på lørdag, kom og støt
https://fb.me/e/4QsYdDEjI
Støt Landsindsamlingen mod 5 G
https://www.landsindsamlingenmod5g.org/
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