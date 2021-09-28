© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Paris Protesters Attack Police
Follow
1
Share
Report
231 views • September 28, 2021
In outrage over COVID mandates, Paris protesters are attacking police, smashing their car, hitting them, and even trying to set the car on fire by throwing firecrackers. There is massive civil unrest happening right now in France. Police are now becoming public enemy #1. I would suggest these police officers get other skills and get a new career. Why would you want to go to work and deal with this kind of madness on a daily basis all for money? They need to have some self-respect for themselves.
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/09-2021
See also: https://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/09-2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.