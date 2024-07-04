Le Forestier (U.B.I B.A.D.) - Circle the Chalets

Le Forestier (U.B.I B.A.D.) - E01







The story begins by recounting the legend of Hamato Yoshi, who will later ''Splinter'', Sensei elder to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT).





There is not any pertinent scientific learning documentary info in this first episode.





As for the personal timeline, we see essentially a MAGA, introduction, to a back to the land movement, which I believe is long overdue. For, regardless all the changes made, by those of us who awoke to these realities decades ago, the financial, food, healthcare, and other branches of the society are cycling unsustainably towards collapse.

Living in Montreal, a de-industrialized area with approximately 5 M people, I felt the need to bug out, before it was too late, using U.B.I. (Universal Basic Income), to cover sheltering costs, while I reorganize a back to the land movement into boreal mountain territory. The main takeaway from this first episode, is the highlight on rural, mountain, location, with a simple and effective framework for community.

The first Europeans to successfully colonize North America, the Franco-American colonies, used a triangular land division, with dwellings concentrated together at the unifying central points. The people live at like the plastic thing or dough ball at the center of a pizza (designed to prevent the inside top of the box from sticking to the cheese). This configuration, provides a maximum of access to land for each individual, while maximizing the safety of each and all by being most efficiently defensible. I was lucky to find such a place, now the work of holding it long term.



Soundtrack

1 Francis Cabrel = La robe et L'échelle

2 Kraked Unit = Chinese Puzzle (20syl Remix)

3 20syl & Cesaria Evora = Petit Pays