PUT YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER - Part 1

Shared on Jan.27, 2021





In the first dream, I was in the middle of having my home painted when I was suddenly presented with an urgent plumbing issue. I was told that if I didn’t get to it right away that it was going to cause major problems with water infiltrating the basement. Although my house was messy with painting sheets, buckets, brushes, and furniture out of place I had to drop everything on a moment’s notice to attend to the plumbing instead. So, I immediately went on searching and hired new contractors. In the next scene, my husband and I walked into the kitchen and while I was looking around, the room transformed into a huge furniture showroom. Everywhere I looked, I saw people coming in to admire the work that was done in our basement. As I started to mingle with them, I saw gifted furniture just starting to appear, and people were taking time to mingle with each other and eat together. Nobody seemed to be wanting to leave, there was such a beautiful calm atmosphere all around. Then the scene changed one last time. Now, I was outside the home looking at the finishing of the plumbing work. The contractor proudly showed us this little door he had placed on our front lawn with pebbles carefully laid all around it. Around the pebbles there was beautiful green grass. That was my first dream.

In the second dream, my husband and I were doing a final walk- through on a ‘flip’ property we were purchasing. We had 2 realtors with us whose names mean ‘Born again’ and ‘Magnificence’. Coincidentally, this was a property we’ve owned in the past. It’s interesting the Lord brought me to this house in the dream because back in the day when we owned it, this home had given us SO many plumbing issues. While we went through the home, I had knowledge that it now belonged to a drug addict who had destroyed it. The place was dirty and messy; the new floors we had put in before we sold it had been completely ripped out; bathroom fixtures were missing. But I noticed bottles of detergents and sponges in a cabinet. I kept telling the realtor we were going to pull out of the deal, but the agent insisted that there was no way. Then, she proceeded to hand me an estimate to get the plumbing fixed and at the bottom of the sheet I read $10,000-$10,000 = 0. The last item I noticed in the dream, was this HUGE Coca Cola bottle ‘chandelier’. It extended from the top of the ceiling and nearly reached the floor. It was full and it appeared to be dangling. I looked up at the way it was connected to the base and wondered how long it was going to take before it would detach, fall on the ground, and fizz everywhere.





