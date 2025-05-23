DR. JORDAN VAUGHN: FROM THE ICU TO THE SENATE FLOOR

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fresh off his powerful testimony at Senator Ron Johnson’s hearing on vaccine injury, Dr. Jordan Vaughn joins Del to share firsthand clinical insight into the alarming rise in post-vaccine myocarditis—cases he says were virtually nonexistent before 2020. He discusses how the medical system continues to fail the injured and exposes the federal cover-up that kept the public in the dark.
