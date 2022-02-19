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How does excess mortality affect life expectancy?
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26 views • February 19, 2022
OneAmerica and other life insurance companies have been reporting excess claims of 40% or more. If the pre covid-jab life expectancy of an American is assumed to be 75 years, what does a 40% excess death rate in 2021 (post-jab) do to US life expectancy? The answer may shock you. In this short lecture, we derive an equation that relates life expectancy to excess death and then use it to calculate the life expectancy at 40% excess death.
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