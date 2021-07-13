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They Want to Censor Your Private Messages
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90 views • July 13, 2021
They already are in a lot of instances. If they aren't censoring you can best believe they are monitoring and storing all that information to be used against you at a later date.
Sources:
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/democrat-groups-plan-fact-check-private-sms-messages
https://www.polygon.com/2019/10/14/20914021/microsoft-xbox-live-one-chat-filter-profanity-vulgar-parental-settings-bully-toxic
https://www.mansworldindia.com/tech/instagram-adds-filter-to-block-hate-speech-abusive-comments-or-unwanted-emojis/
https://gigaom.com/2010/10/13/apple-censorship-coming-soon-to-your-text-messages-2/
https://www.glasgowlive.co.uk/news/glasgow-news/id-could-become-mandatory-new-21043733
Donate:
https://clownworlddating.com/donate/
Sources:
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/democrat-groups-plan-fact-check-private-sms-messages
https://www.polygon.com/2019/10/14/20914021/microsoft-xbox-live-one-chat-filter-profanity-vulgar-parental-settings-bully-toxic
https://www.mansworldindia.com/tech/instagram-adds-filter-to-block-hate-speech-abusive-comments-or-unwanted-emojis/
https://gigaom.com/2010/10/13/apple-censorship-coming-soon-to-your-text-messages-2/
https://www.glasgowlive.co.uk/news/glasgow-news/id-could-become-mandatory-new-21043733
Donate:
https://clownworlddating.com/donate/
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