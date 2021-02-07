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First Trump Last Trump-The Rapture
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100 views • February 07, 2021
Is the last trumpet of 1 Thessalonians 4 the same as the seventh trumpet of Revelation?According to biblical scripture, the sudden and instantaneous worldwide mass disappearance of millions of people will occur in an event known as the Rapture. It is also clear from biblical scripture that the only ones who will disappear and ascend into Heaven will be those people who have personally received Jesus Christ and became "born again."
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