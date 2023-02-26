Ukraine Update Feb 26, 2023

⚡️SITREP

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Army Aviation and the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the enemy units near Masyutovka, Ivanovka (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥The AFU suffered losses of up to 60 servicemen, three pickup trucks, one U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system and one Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the active operations of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, as well as the attacks, launched by aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems, have resulted in the neutralization of the manpower and hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU0 near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Stelmakhovka, and Chervonaya Dibrova and Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥The AFU losses were about 180 Ukrainian servicemen, 6 armored fighting vehicles, 1 Grad MLRS, 1 D-20 howitzer and 1 counter-battery radar station.

◽️In Donetsk direction, more than 120 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 armored fighting vehicles, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers have been eliminated as a result of active operations of the 'Yug' Group of Forces, air strikes and artillery fire.

💥1 AFU ordnance depot has been destroyed near Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical Aviation and the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have launched a complex fire attack against the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Ugledar, Dobrovolye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Gulyaypole (Zaporozhye region).

💥The enemy lost over 90 servicemen, 3 tanks, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, 1 Msta-B howitzer and 1 D-20 howitzer.

💥2 AFU ordnance depots have been destroyed near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), and Malinovka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️In Kherson direction, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system and 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems have been destroyed in a counter-battery battle.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 97 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 135 areas.

💥The provisional bases of the AFU marines and Special Operations Forces near Glukhoye (Dnepropetrovsk region), have been hit.

💥Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down Su-24 and MiG-29 airplanes of Ukrainian Air Force near Rozovka and Dimitrov (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥Air defense facilities have shot down 1 Su-25 airplane near Tyaginka (Kherson region).

💥In addition, 2 HIMARS multiple-launch rockets and 3 Tochka-U ballistic missiles have been intercepted.

- Russian Defense Ministry