Hundreds arrested in London for backing Palestine Action — reports (yesterday)

466 people were arrested in Parliament Square for the “crime” of holding signs in support of the now-banned activist group Palestine Action, according to CNN.

The group — which targets UK arms manufacturers supplying Israel — was recently proscribed under anti-terror laws, putting it in the same category as ISIS and al-Qaeda. The ban, pushed through by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, makes it illegal to even invite support for the group.

Police boasted they were “confident” that anyone holding a pro-Palestine Action placard was either in custody or “in the process of being arrested.” Even an 81-YEAR-OLD woman was dragged away as protesters chanted “Let her go!” A BLIND, DISABLED man holding a “Stop Genocide” sign was also arrested.