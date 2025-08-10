© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hundreds arrested in London for backing Palestine Action — reports (yesterday)
466 people were arrested in Parliament Square for the “crime” of holding signs in support of the now-banned activist group Palestine Action, according to CNN.
The group — which targets UK arms manufacturers supplying Israel — was recently proscribed under anti-terror laws, putting it in the same category as ISIS and al-Qaeda. The ban, pushed through by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, makes it illegal to even invite support for the group.
Police boasted they were “confident” that anyone holding a pro-Palestine Action placard was either in custody or “in the process of being arrested.” Even an 81-YEAR-OLD woman was dragged away as protesters chanted “Let her go!” A BLIND, DISABLED man holding a “Stop Genocide” sign was also arrested.