Col Douglas Macgregor: Trump and Europe playing with fire

Col Doug Macgregor criticizes Western policies toward Russia, Ukraine, and Europe’s handling of the ongoing conflict. The speaker argues that proposals to forcibly mobilize Ukrainian men in Europe or escalate military aid are unrealistic and would lead to war with Russia—something the West is ill-prepared for due to its weak industrial base. Meanwhile, Russia is portrayed as fully mobilized and ready.





The speaker condemns Western military and political elites, including retired generals and media influencers, for spreading propaganda motivated by money and defense industry interests. They draw parallels to Vietnam-era delusions, accusing today’s leaders of arrogance, ignorance, and playing with fire by provoking Russia.





Turning to Europe, the conversation targets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, accusing her of destroying Germany’s economy, eroding law and order, and betraying Europe’s national interests. Leaders like Hungary’s Viktor Orbán and Slovakia’s Robert Fico are praised for resisting EU sanctions on Russia and prioritizing national interests.





A French MEP’s criticism of von der Leyen is highlighted as evidence of growing rebellion within Europe, depicting the EU as a collapsing institution comparable to the Titanic. The speaker predicts both the EU and NATO are nearing their end, with nationalist and populist leaders rising in countries like France, Italy, Austria, and the Czech Republic.





Finally, the conversation condemns Poland’s ban on Chinese rail transit as economically self-destructive and rejects the U.S. view that trade competition equals military threat. Trump’s trade and energy policies are also criticized as short-sighted, transactional, and damaging to long-term alliances. The overall message: Western arrogance and mismanagement are hastening the decline of the EU, NATO, and U.S. global influence.