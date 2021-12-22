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X22 Report A 12. 21. 21.
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160 views • December 22, 2021
Ep. 2658a - [CB] Moves Forward With Their Economic Controlled Demolition,But They Are Not In Control
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Gas prices in Europe are now surging, the economy is imploding and they are feeling the pain first. The Biden administration is in their own world, the people are not fooled. Polls continue to show that the Biden Admin and soon the [CB] will be held accountable. The [CB] thinks they are in control , they are not.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Get The Ultimate Portable Floodlight For Work, Camping Or The Outdoors
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo code X20 for 20% OFF ^^^
Gas prices in Europe are now surging, the economy is imploding and they are feeling the pain first. The Biden administration is in their own world, the people are not fooled. Polls continue to show that the Biden Admin and soon the [CB] will be held accountable. The [CB] thinks they are in control , they are not.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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