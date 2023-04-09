https://gettr.com/post/p2dw3nudbd4
04/08/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Dan Wang, the fellow fighter: I invested in GTV and every penny I invested was earned from my hard work. I am very proud to be a GTV investor. The Chinese Communist Party is behind a lot of what is happening in this country. Mr. Miles Guo is innocent. We can all prove it. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
04/08/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】战友“曾经傻白甜”：我投资了GTV，投资的每一分钱都是我辛勤工作所得，我非常自豪能成为GTV投资者。这个国家发生的很多事情背后都是中国共产党。郭文贵先生是无辜的，我们都能证明这一点。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.