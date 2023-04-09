https://gettr.com/post/p2dw3nudbd4

04/08/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Dan Wang, the fellow fighter: I invested in GTV and every penny I invested was earned from my hard work. I am very proud to be a GTV investor. The Chinese Communist Party is behind a lot of what is happening in this country. Mr. Miles Guo is innocent. We can all prove it. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/08/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】战友“曾经傻白甜”：我投资了GTV，投资的每一分钱都是我辛勤工作所得，我非常自豪能成为GTV投资者。这个国家发生的很多事情背后都是中国共产党。郭文贵先生是无辜的，我们都能证明这一点。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





