A 2009 interview with Congressman James Traficant - How Israel Controls the U.S.
Published 18 hours ago

A 2009 interview with Congressman James Traficant - How Israel Controls the US.

Adding more proof of this today...

They say 'US intelligence' with a straight face, targeting TikTok with tales of terror. Jewish Federations of North America calls the app 'antisemitic' and apparently not as a punchline.. 

It's all about the Meta protection racket and Orwellian control over your social media content.. They're the 'good guys' remember? Just don't look at the body count...



