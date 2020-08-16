Evolution of Streaming Media to TV

TV watching is now popular via Streaming.Introducing the Best Streaming Packages ANYWHERE!Learn how to stream for FREE!Get More for Less! Stream Now!Amazing Streaming! Get More & Pay Less!Enjoy Amazing Fantastic Live TV, Movies and Series for FREE for a limited time, plays via your internet connection.Learn how to keep it basically free!See how well the programs play, what movies and series are available, what languages and country are available with a FREE trial.FREE TRIAL of WORLD Programs Available thru the person that sent you here. Visit YellowRoseTV.comCheck us out for FREE.Keep your financial information to yourself.All you need is your name, a valid email and internet service to get your access code for you to login to your FREE trial.If you want future text or talk communication with us, then provide a mobile number.AFTER your FREE TRIALBecome a Customer.You choose which subscription is best for you; you have 3 options.Differences detailed below.Subscriptions are:Month to Month service.WITHOUT Activation fees.WITHOUT credit checks.WITHOUT contracts.Differences described below.1. The World Player: World Basic.This player is for anyone that lives OUTSIDE of USA or Canada, or as an add-on if you live in the USA or Canada and want programs in a different language.Subscription to WORLD Streaming Media Package Includes:•Fantastic Live TV Programs; over 12,000•Movies on Demand; over 9,000•TV Series; over 600• Children's Channels• Over 60 languages and countries• Watch on 2 separate devices at the same time• 1 IP address at the same time.• All included for only $29.95 a month2. The USA Player: USA Basic is a Deluxe Package.This player is for anyone that lives INSIDE of USA, Canada, Mexico and South America or as an add-on if you live OUTSIDE of the USA or CanadaSubscription to the USA Package includes;• Fantastic Live TV Programs; over 1,400• Movies on Demand; over 9,000• TV Series; over 600• Children's Channels• MAJOR sports channels like NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, PPV all included without extra cost.• English and Spanish• Watch on 4 separate devices at the same time• 2 IP address at the same• all included for only $49.95 a month3. Delux Premium Package Subscription Includes;• EVERYTHING from Both Packages with a Discount• All for only $69.95 a month (you save $10 a month when you subscribe to both).Watch programs via a media player from the internet or download the app to your favorite smart device.The devices can be any mobile device that has Internet access. Devices such as smart phones or tablets (android or apple); laptops or computers (Windows or Mac Platforms); or the FireTV Stick.See how well the programs play, what movies and series are available, what languages and country are available with a FREE trial of the "World" package.Visit the referral link provided to you by the person who sent you here, scroll down to the FREE Trial Button. Click it; enter your name, a valid email address, a valid mobile number.You will receive an email with directions and an access code that will be active for the duration of your FREE trial.Visit this website:Get back to the person that sent you here for their unique referral link. Visit YellowRoseTV.comLike what you see then subscribe to the service that best fills your needs based on where you live.We are looking for people who want to help us spread the word about our Fantastic Streaming Service.You are eligible to earn income just for being a customers.Customers Receive;• a unique referral link• free websites• customer referral commissions for referrals to which ever package you subscribe to.• Subscribe to both and you are eligible to receive referral commission for all customers you refer to either program.Who wants 1,000’s of TV channels, Movies and Series for as low as ONLY $29.95, $49.95 or $69.95 a month and earn up to $400 every time you help someone else do the same?For details of how much money is possible for you to earn EACH and EVERY MONTH; watch this video:You can create a residual cash flow that gives you financial freedom. What would it feel like to never worry about money again? You can have that feeling.Trainings and Webinars Available to assist you.Get back to the person that sent you here.Questions? Can't reach the person that sent you here?We may be able to help you reach them.You may email me at: