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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 08-31-21
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Joe Biden is a cheating, lying dumb ass, who couldn't be a man if he wanted to be. He is nothing but a coward who is taking America Down the toilet with him, and since we won't follow the proof and take him out of office and put the true winner of 2020 in, we have no one to blame but ourselves for this......
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