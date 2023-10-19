Israel bombed the hospital "Watch This Before Youtube Removes It" (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel OpenmindedThinker Show at:-

https://youtu.be/idJcpZsxsa8?si=TH8sOb8aRcTymKBY



19 Oct 2023 #islam #christianity #uk

NOTICE: Every Like, Share and Subscribtion Brings More People to the Knowledge of Islam. Please Support the Dawah...

More From the Openminded Thinker





👉🏼

Pastor Brings Woman on HIJAB to Church and This HAPPENS👉🏼

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kVqQgOqMK0Q







He Predicted This About QURAN But Nobody Listened Then THIS HAPPENS...

👉🏼

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TnDg7z5n1eI

• Watch This Before Youtube Removes It

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8emuixLLrww











1. LIKE

2. SHARE

3. DROP A COMMENT

4. SUBSCRIBE





Lets Be Friends

Email: [email protected]

DISCLAIMER 🔺



I try my best to give credit to the creators in description box of every video I do. I do not own the rights to the videos I react to. If there is any copyright issues or if you are the owner and want me to take the video down reach me on as fast as possible via my email @[email protected]





Hello everybody, welcome to the OpenmindedThinker show.

This channel was created for the sake of learning world religion

with special emphasis on Islam.





Over the course of centuries, Islam has emerged as one of the

leading religious forces in the world. Introduced in the late 7th

century, this religion which grew out of Arabia made very shocking

in-roads into Africa, Europe, Middle-east and other parts of Asia.





Today it is one of the most misunderstood religions in the West.

And this is owing to the fact that people do not study the religion

with open-mindedness.





So this channel fills in that gap. As you

anticipate to join me on this journey to discover Islam in its raddance

expect to see Reaction Videos, Travel vlogs, Debates and

well researched explanations of some Islamic Ideas.





Every video used on my channel for reaction purposes does not

belong to me. I must try as much as I can to make attributions to the

rightful owners.





Will you join me?





Thank you.





#islam #christianity #uk #usa #jesus #quran



