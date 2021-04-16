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The Main purpose of reality What I Face
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10 views • April 16, 2021
I talking about the ideas that I face over the years, and now I learn the real way of reality. If you accepting it then you will be a much better person, if not then the conquencance will be severe like lots of people suffer with covid 19 vaccines by believe in toxic negative things like governments, cult of statism, democracy, and even the monarch like queen and king, banks, wars, countries and religions that related to its mind control systems.
https://www.brighteon.com/67036819-5794-45da-ab50-f72e7581c0de
https://www.brighteon.com/67036819-5794-45da-ab50-f72e7581c0de
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