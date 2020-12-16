TTAC Presents "Eastern Medicine: Journey Through ASIA" | Primary Trailer

Cancer. It has wreaked havoc on families across the globe. Just the word is enough to quiet everyone in a room, to make your heart race, or to bring up memories of lost loved ones. What if it didn’t have to be this way? Wouldn’t you want to know if there was a different approach to healing cancer that works? In the Summer of 2018, we went to the birthplace of natural medicine and found over 140 hidden protocols that have incredible results. You will experience a very different approach to curing cancer than we see in Western medicine. A method that takes what God has created in nature for us to use to restore the body. Join us on our journey through Japan, Taiwan, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and India. As we move through these 7 countries in 7 days you will learn from over 60 experts, medical doctors, herbalists, and cancer survivors. In Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA, Ty and the team travel through 7 countries in 7 days. This groundbreaking series is coming Feb 29th, 2024. Register to watch the entire documentary series, for free, here: https://tinyurl.com/EM-registration. Pre-order the GOLD or SILVER package for Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA and be able to share this life-saving information again and again. Learn more about the DVD packages here: https://tinyurl.com/eastern-medicine. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- About Eastern Medicine: Journey Through ASIA ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- In the summer of 2018, the TTAC team took a voyage across 7 countries in Asia - Japan, Taiwan, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and India. On their journey, they discovered amazing cancer treatment protocols, many of which have been "hidden" from the rest of the world. Ty and the team sit down with experts, doctors, researchers, and cancer conquerors to find out their proven, natural methods for preventing and treating cancer. All confirming what we know to be true... the body was designed by God to utilize what is in nature for restoration. Discover over 140 proven cancer-fighting protocols, diagnostics, and detoxification strategies in this original documentary. ------------------------------------------------- Join TTAC's 1 million+ FB fans - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-fb Follow us on PINTEREST - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-pinterest Find us on INSTAGRAM - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-ig Visit our website: https://tinyurl.com/TTAC-Site -------------------------------------------------- About The Truth About Cancer -------------------------------------------------- The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies. It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love. ------------------------------------------------ About Ty & Charlene Bollinger ------------------------------------------------ Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors. After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives. Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery. On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, and “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest.” Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a bi-weekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News: https://tinyurl.com/GHN-playlist. Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.