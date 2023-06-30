Create New Account
walkmanchicago 6-28-23 Chicago Illinois Walking In Horrible Air Quality 4K UHD Walking Tour
alltheworldsastage
Published Yesterday

walkmanchicago 6-28-23 Chicago Illinois Walking In Horrible Air Quality 4K UHD Walking Tour TourWalkman Chicago @WalkmanChicagohttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qaSCeuLzpYc


Walking In The World's WORST Air Quality | Chicago 4K UHD Walking Tour


First person POV walking on Chicago's Wacker Drive amid the effects of the smog/smoke from the Canadian wildfires. As of 6-28, Chicago's air quality was rated the worst in the world (Air Quality Index of 215).

