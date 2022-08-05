Pre-Tribulation Rapture Taught by Early Church (Back to 100's AD)! [mirrored]

Mirrored copy of "Did John Darby invent the Rapture in 1830?" posted 21 Nov 2020 on the Foote Notes channel on YouTube.URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIGaZh_Z0Hc

.

A very common but un-biblical theory we hear is that the rapture was just an invention of John Darby around 1830. [The bible shows the sudden removal of Christians worldwide - the rapture - BEFORE the 7-year tribulation period described in Revelation.] This video provides evidence (and there is much more) showing leaders of the early church (going back to 140 AD) up through the 1700s (all before John Darby) believed in an imminent (can happen anytime without prior warning) rapture. An imminent rapture can only mean the "pre-tribulation rapture" (before start of the tribulation).

.

Point being, please review scripture before believing * unbiblical theories * that the Christian church will still be here on earth during the tribulation, to suffer God's wrath poured out on unrepentant humanity, and to be enslaved by the antichrist along with all those who rejected Christ and remain on the earth. We are removed, just as Lot escaped Sodom before destruction.

Jesus returns soon in the clouds to rapture and remove us (remember, Enoch and Elijah were raptured in ancient times, too).

.

MORE INFO: Pre-Trib Research Center ( https://www.pre-trib.org/ )

.

THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.

.

Fair Use Notice:

This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.

.

Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!

.

BACKUP CHANNELS:

YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/

YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w

BitChute (Main Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/raymond7779/

BitChute (2nd Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/

Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779

Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779

Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779

Rumble = https://rumble.com/c/c-361155

Steemit.com & Reddit.com [discontinued Nov 2020]

Parler.com [discontinued Oct 2021]

.

Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."

.

John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."

.

Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"

.

God bless you. Maranatha!