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New Series- Power Corporations & Smart Meters, EMFs, DEW, Alarming Info 1 of 6 parts
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60 views • December 29, 2020
First video of Six Parts-
People; H E L L O !! This is where much of illnesses and deaths in people comes from-----------These three to six last videos should wake at least one person up--westruther / Brand New Tube, Bitchute, & B r i g h t e o n,---- youtube Wesley Thompson, & WarOnStupidity channels------- gwt
People; H E L L O !! This is where much of illnesses and deaths in people comes from-----------These three to six last videos should wake at least one person up--westruther / Brand New Tube, Bitchute, & B r i g h t e o n,---- youtube Wesley Thompson, & WarOnStupidity channels------- gwt
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