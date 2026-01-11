Trump's American Might

This is Kind of a Follow-Up of Trump-Class Military...

Which Showed Trump's Golden Fleet and American Technology.

This Shows How Trump is Also Saving Americans Money...

Being Just as Wise About The Cost of Ammo and Weaponry.





It's a Damn Good Thing We Have a President Like Donald Trump...

That Plays Three-D Chess and is Always Two Moves Ahead of The Game.

He's Not Afraid to Act When Needed and He Doesn't Hesitate...

Like So Many Others Who Came Before Him... to Their Shame.