Old White Man Lays Out the Evils of the Rising Progressive World Order Beast System

This gentleman, who goes by @webbywestham12 on TikTok, really nails the various challenges we're facing as we try to maintain or even reintroduce sanity and common sense into an increasingly unhinged world. Though he didn't frame his rant as fighting the "rising progressive world order beast system," I see no other way to put it.





We ARE fighting a beast system that's emerging. The rising progressive world order is what's driving. It IS evil. Therefore, his rant can be righteously framed in a way that sets the true stakes.





We're not just fighting against the lunatic left. We're fighting against a growing multitude of people who believe they are ushering in paradise but are really promoting their own dystopia.





