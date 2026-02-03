💥 IRAN WAR WILL HAPPEN FOR SURE! ANTICHRIST TRUMP AND THE 2300 DAYS ARE ALMOST UP

I put this video up as a warning message that the 2300 days of Daniel chapter 8 that began on March 11th 2020 is ending on June 26th 2026. and the Iran war is exactly what Daniel prophesied what happened within this 2300 day period . The reason Donald Trump wants to make war is he is fulfilling Daniel chapter 8 and his purposes is to conquer. Time is real short. The daily was cut off on March 11th 2020 with the worldwide lockdowns. and it is now time for prophetic events to race forward like we have never seen.

