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🥧🥄 Vegan Cassava Pone (Absolutely Delicious) | Berkeley Chefs
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172 views • January 05, 2021
Welcome to the Berkeley Chefs channel! Join the Berkeley Chef, Jenny as she teach you how to make smackalicious Vegan Cassava Pone. This recipe will really have you licking your lips. Make sure to watch this video and share it!
Recipe:
1 cup of coconut milk
454 grams of frozen cassava
*View whole recipe at: https://berkeleychefs.com/vegan-cassava-pone/
Link to join the list: https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Link to Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJvZzi1WCbb0ojjfYZBo8g/?sub_confirmation=1
Thanks for watching! Make sure to share, like, subscribe and hit the notification bell 🔔 to be the first ones to get notified when a new video is out! Thanks for your support!
Recipe:
1 cup of coconut milk
454 grams of frozen cassava
*View whole recipe at: https://berkeleychefs.com/vegan-cassava-pone/
Link to join the list: https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Link to Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJvZzi1WCbb0ojjfYZBo8g/?sub_confirmation=1
Thanks for watching! Make sure to share, like, subscribe and hit the notification bell 🔔 to be the first ones to get notified when a new video is out! Thanks for your support!
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