The Masterminds Driving and Profiting From the Global Pandemic

09/21/2022 Dr. Naomi Wolf: There’s a meta-national structure of bad actors, notably nonprofit entities, who are simply going above the heads of nation-states to create a one world government. Gavi aligned with Bill Gates, the Wellcome Foundation, and CEPI, all of them aligned to basically buy off the governments of the world when the pandemic hit or launched, and they controlled the WHO

