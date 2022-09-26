The Masterminds Driving and Profiting From the Global Pandemic

https://gnews.org/post/p1pkj37f3
09/21/2022 Dr. Naomi Wolf: There’s a meta-national structure of bad actors, notably nonprofit entities, who are simply going above the heads of nation-states to create a one world government. Gavi aligned with Bill Gates, the Wellcome Foundation, and CEPI, all of them aligned to basically buy off the governments of the world when the pandemic hit or launched, and they controlled the WHO
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.