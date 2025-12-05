© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exact hit on the enemy infantry shelter in Volchanskoye
Heavy rocket artillery "Severyan" identified and destroyed a large concentration of Ukrainian forces in Volchanskoye. A reconnaissance drone recorded the movement of an enemy combat group of up to 10 people into one of the administrative buildings, after which a precision strike was launched on it.
@Slavyangrad