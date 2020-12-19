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The Word Became Flesh
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4 views • December 19, 2020
God need not be a mystery any longer for you. He created, well, everything. He did this through Jesus. He created within the womb of Mary a fertilized egg, indwelt the resulting fetus, and grew to manhood just as any other human would.
He lived a life in complete compliance with the Law of Moses and, by example, displayed for all of us to see how God had intended for man to live. God doesn't want the curse of sin to be on us and He doesn't want for us to suffer from sin's negative effects. Just as Adam and Eve were ignorant of sin and lived in blissful ignorance of it, so God intends for us to experience life in His coming kingdom.
He lived a life in complete compliance with the Law of Moses and, by example, displayed for all of us to see how God had intended for man to live. God doesn't want the curse of sin to be on us and He doesn't want for us to suffer from sin's negative effects. Just as Adam and Eve were ignorant of sin and lived in blissful ignorance of it, so God intends for us to experience life in His coming kingdom.
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