BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 31: Valley of Decision
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
124 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 1 day ago

The time period in the Book of Judges was a spiritual rollercoaster in which Lucifer was clearly winning. Divine intervention was needed and the Godhead chose a barren woman to give birth to a prophet.

The man chosen to train Samuel was a moral failure. But God doesn’t care about circumstances and Samuel became a judge of Israel who loved the Lord and was faithful to call the people to repentance.

Unfortunately, he neglected his son’s just like Eli had done and the people of Israel demanded a king when Samuel put them in charge. A monarchy was not better than a theocracy but the Hebrews wouldn’t listen to reason. Their hearts were set on being like other nations with a king that would make demands, tax the people, raise an army, and need servants. This referendum was not a rejection of Samuel, but of the government set up by Jesus, and the Israelite's decision would enable future evil kings to lead the nation into sin.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1819.pdf

RLJ-1819 -- AUGUST 1, 2021

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
repentanceprophetsamuelluciferfaithfuldivine interventionelimoral failurebook of judgesbarren womanjudge of israel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy