OMG EXCLUSIVE Daughter of Saudi official involved in Khashoggi murder kills herself

Nov 27, 2023





OMG EXCLUSIVE: Safiye Elkhereji, daughter of Waleed A. Elkhereiji, who is a high ranking Saudi Arabian official and who was the ambassador to Turkey when Jamal Khashoggi was murdered, has committed suicide. OMG obtains audio from Safiye’s friend with concerns about arranged marriages, abuse, and inheritance. Waleed Elkhereiji was the ambassador to Turkey when Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Turkish embassy. As you recall, in 2018, former Saudi Arabian official turned Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi - who was highly critical of Saudi Arabia wound up dead after walking into the Saudi Consulate in Turkey under mysterious circumstances. In a country where women have hardly any rights, which is weird, it gets even weirder…





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tEJ_qUMVHA4