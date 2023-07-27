Aquarius: The Age of Evil (Original Classic)



This video examines the history of the New World Order and demonstrates that it is New Age oriented, as predicted in the Bible centuries ago. The Zeitgeist films and movement are exposed and shown to have ties to the New Age, Theosophy, Freemasonry and the New World Order movements. Along with exposing Benjamin Creme, Maitreya, and the utopian New Age coadjutors who have infiltrated the truth-movement.

