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Post-Trent Catechism By St. Peter Canisius Contradicts "Baptism Of Desire"
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1 view • March 17, 2022
This video is a must-see for people who want to know the truth about the salvation and baptism issues. Among other things, it shows how St. Peter Canisius specifically cites the key passages of Trent (such as Sess. 6, Chap. 4) while teaching the true position on baptism. It covers other catechisms as well.
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